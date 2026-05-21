Telangana Engineering Student Forces Classmate To Drink Alcohol, Rapes Her

A third-year engineering student was arrested for allegedly raping his 20-year-old classmate after forcing her to consume alcohol in Telangana.

The accused, Uday Kumar, and the survivor are students of a prominent engineering college in Telangana's Ibrahimpatnam area. According to the police, the two knew each other for some time.

The incident took place on May 14 when the accused invited his classmate to Dilsukhnagar for tea. While returning to their hostel, Kumar stopped his vehicle, bought alcohol from a liquor shop, and proceeded to BDL Road, the police said. He then stopped the car at a secluded location and forced the girl to drink the alcohol.

The accused later took the woman, who was allegedly in an intoxicated condition, to his friend's room in Ibrahimpatnam under the pretext of staying overnight, where he raped her.

The survivor approached the police the next morning and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Subsequently, Kumar was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Police said both students were residing in separate private PG hostels outside the college campus.

Cops also issued an advisory to students studying in the Ibrahimpatnam region, where several engineering colleges are located.

"Taking advantage of someone's trust and forcing them into situations like consuming alcohol is a serious crime. Such actions will lead to criminal cases against you and will completely ruin your future," they said.

Appealing to students to remain responsible and focus on their education, the cops added, "Your parents have sent you here to study. You are all adults, and it is crucial that you behave responsibly. Everyone must understand what constitutes a crime."