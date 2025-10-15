Telangana Home Guard, Doctor Arrested For Rape, Illegal Abortion

Telangana Police have arrested a home guard and an RMP doctor in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 29-year-old woman on Wednesday.

The arrests occurred after the victim's mother filed a complaint, prompting law enforcement to register a case with serious charges, including rape, murder, and violations of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to ACP V. Srikanth Goud of Shamshabad in Cybearabad, the victim has been identified as Byagari Mounika, who worked in a private job.

According to the police, the victim, Mounika, had been in a seven-year relationship with the main suspect, 39-year-old Banuri Madhusudan, a Home Guard assigned to the Shamshabad Fingerprint Team. The police reported that Madhusudan allegedly sexually assaulted her under the pretence of marriage.

As a result, Mounika became pregnant, and Madhusudan purportedly pressured her to undergo an abortion. He also consulted Gaddamedi Padmaja, a 54-year-old RMP doctor who operated a practice in Palamakula village.

However, after the procedure, the victim experienced continuous bleeding, and Madhusudan quickly transported her to a hospital, but the doctor declared her dead during treatment.

Following a complaint from the victim's mother, the Telangana Police registered a case of rape and murder. In addition, sections of the SC/ST Act were also invoked against both the home guard and the RMP doctor. Both individuals have been sent to judicial remand.

In another incident, Telangana police busted a mujra party at Chandra Resorts in the jurisdiction of Maheshwaram police station, Rangareddy district, and took 35 people into custody, including nine women. The party was allegedly hosted by fertiliser company dealers and featured alcohol and dancing between women and men. However, police have not yet filed a case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)