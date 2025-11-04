Telangana Colleges Go On Indefinite Strike Over Rs 10,000-Crore Pending Dues

Private professional colleges across Telangana have begun an indefinite strike from Monday, leading to the closure of nearly 1,500 institutions, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, and degree colleges, and leaving thousands of students without classes. The disruption has prompted appeals to defer upcoming university examinations.

The strike, called by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), marks an escalation in their demand for the immediate release of long-pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues owed by the state government.

According to FATHI, the government owes private colleges nearly Rs 10,000 crore under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and Maintenance Fee (MTF) schemes, which support underprivileged students.

The immediate trigger for the strike was the government's failure to meet a November 1 deadline to release Rs 900 crore. College managements allege that the government had earlier assured them of Rs 1,200 crore before Diwali but released only Rs 300 crore.



"We have no option but to close down and take to the streets for our promised dues," said a FATHI representative in a press statement on Monday.

FATHI has demanded the immediate release of at least Rs 5,000 crore-half of the total outstanding amount-as a condition to withdraw the strike and resume academic operations.

The federation has also announced a series of protests over the coming days. On November 8, it plans a massive meeting at LB Stadium, expected to draw around 30,000 college staff and faculty members. On November 11, a "Long March" to the State Secretariat is scheduled, where nearly 10 lakh students and college stakeholders are expected to participate.

FATHI leaders have warned that they may lay siege to the residences of public representatives if their demands remain unmet.

In response, the state government has reportedly ordered a vigilance and enforcement inquiry into private educational institutions to identify any financial irregularities or misuse of reimbursement funds. College associations have condemned the move, calling it "blackmail" aimed at silencing their protest.

The indefinite shutdown has already caused confusion among students. Many who reached colleges for internal exams found them postponed without a new schedule.

"We came for our internal exams, but were told they're postponed," said Rohini, a first-year degree student near RTC Cross Roads.



Student organisations have largely supported the strike, noting that the delay in fee reimbursements has made it difficult for colleges to pay staff salaries and, in some cases, has led to withholding of students' certificates.