Telangana Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend's Family With Cricket Bat

A second-year engineering student was allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend's family after he was called to discuss their marriage in Telangana's Sangareddy district. The violent attack which led to the student's death allegedly follows several warnings from the woman's family and their opposition to the relationship.

The victim, Jyothi Sravan Sai, was a second-year B.Tech student, studying Computer Science and Engineering at St Peter's Engineering College in Maisammaguda. He had been residing in a rented room in Qutbullapur while pursuing his studies.

Sravan had been in a relationship with Sreeja, a 19-year-old resident of Isukabavi in Beeramguda, according to information shared by Ameenpur Circle Inspector Naresh.

Their relationship had faced opposition from Sreeja's family, who had warned the boy multiple times in the past.

On the day of the incident, Sreeja's parents called Sravan to their house, intending to discuss the couple's marriage. Upon his arrival, the family, along with Sreeja's mother, allegedly attacked him suddenly and beat him severely with a cricket bat. He sustained head injuries, and fractures to his leg and ribs.

Later, he was rushed to a private hospital in Kukatpally, where he was declared dead.

The Ameenpur Police have registered a murder case. The investigators have recovered the cricket bat used in the crime. They have also recorded the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

The police are currently investigating the exact motive behind the attack and determining if any other family members were involved.