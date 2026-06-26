Auto Driver Refused Free Ride To Gurugram Policeman, Got Abuses Instead

A misconduct allegation has surfaced against a police personnel in Gurugram after a video showing a heated dispute between a policeman and an auto-rickshaw driver spread widely on social media. According to the clip, which has been viewed by thousands of users online, the police personnel boarded the auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take him to his destination. The driver refused, explaining that he had already accepted a ride request through a booking app and could not abandon his existing passenger for a free trip.

The officer allegedly responded with a stream of abusive language. The driver, visibly upset, questioned why he was being verbally attacked for simply doing his job.

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At the end of the video, the auto driver addressed the camera directly, saying that he had arrived to carry out legitimate, booked work when the officer sat in his vehicle and demanded a free ride. When the driver declined, he was subjected to repeated verbal abuse.

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Due to the highly offensive and abusive language used in the footage, NDTV is not embedding the video here.

The incident has prompted sharp public criticism, with many people raising serious questions about the conduct and accountability of police personnel. The behaviour of the officer has been widely condemned across social media platforms.

The Gurugram police are yet to issue any statement or response on the matter.