Ukraine Launches 'TrophyLab' Website To Catalogue Captured Russian Weapons

Ukraine has launched a secure digital platform called TrophyLab to share technical data about captured Russian weapons with international allies. The initiative, announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, aims to turn captured battlefield technology into a shared resource for Western countries and defence manufacturers.

Since the beginning of the full-scale conflict, Ukrainian troops, scientists, and researchers have been studying recovered Russian equipment, as per the Ministry's official website. They look for specific component patterns, hardware designs, and technical faults. By creating this new state portal, Ukraine is making its findings available to approved foreign governments, research institutions, and international defence technology businesses.

The state database already holds detailed records on more than 115 captured weapon samples, spanning 79 different equipment categories. It includes data from more than 225 separate technical studies. Registered users can browse through complete blueprints, test reports, and analytical papers detailing how Russian missiles, drones, and heavy vehicles operate.

The TrophyLab platform accumulates data from units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and specialized scientific institutions.

Beyond accessing online files, verified global partners can apply to examine the physical weapon samples. Depending on the needs of the engineers, the testing can range from basic external inspections to complete disassembly and destructive testing. Ukrainian officials believe this hands-on access will help engineers test their own defence systems against real Russian equipment, drastically reducing the time it takes to build new military countermeasures.

To gain access to TrophyLab, users must apply through the official project portal. The Ministry of Defence will run strict background checks on every applicant to verify they have no connections to Russia and are not subject to international trade sanctions.