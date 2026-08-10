'Sad If You Exit A Sweet Shop Hungry': Govinda Seemingly Accepts Wife Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Claims

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has often made headlines due to Sunita's candid comments about the actor's alleged affairs. The star wife accused Govinda of cheating on her with a co-star back in the 1990s. Now, the actor has addressed Sunita's claims about his alleged affairs. He also questioned her for bad-mouthing him to gain success.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda acknowledged that Sunita had made similar claims in the past. However, he also credited her for taking responsibility for raising their children while he was busy with work.

“She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love. I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," the actor said.

Govinda further hinted that Sunita has been drawing attention since she began speaking publicly about him. "There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that," he added.

Talking about his dynamics with his female co-stars back in the day, the actor attributed the success of his songs to the chemistry he shared with his leading ladies. “Heroine ke sath jo main ek sambandh banaunga, woh ek prem sambandh banaunga [The relationship I would form with the heroine would be a love connection,]" he said.

Govinda also remembered his late mother Nirmala Devi's advice that since he was named Govinda after Lord Krishna, he should always keep smiling and enjoy himself to create a positive atmosphere around him.“Something funny happened with Sunita. Whenever she'd say something to me, my mother would say, ‘Sunita, it's because of you that he doesn't even meet some heroines and comes back home after pack-up,'” recalled the actor.

The Partner star pointed out that being married does not necessarily stop people from being unfaithful to their partners. “I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent,” said Govinda, adding, “Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai [If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it's very sad].”

He claimed that men can sometimes make reckless choices that they later regret while women may be more likely to take a firm stand because they care about their families. The actor admitted that it took him years to understand this dynamic as he had little understanding of what was happening in his life between the ages of 21 and 34.

Govinda also acknowledged that the bond he shared with all his leading ladies was rooted in love. “You meet any of my heroines. If you ask them about any other hero, they'd just blush and say, ‘Oh, he was nice to me.' But if you ask about me, tears of love come rolling down their faces. A woman's tears of love can't be bought. They are deeply felt,” the actor said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in a private ceremony in 1987 while he was already an established Bollywood star. The couple kept their marriage away from the public eye for nearly two years to avoid affecting his career and eventually announced it after welcoming their daughter Tina Ahuja. They later became parents to a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.