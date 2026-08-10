<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: Hot Wax Poured Over Contestants, Rubina Dilaik Screams In Pain, 'My Soul Has Come Out'

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has once again drawn criticism on social media after contestants were made to perform a painful hot wax stunt in the latest episode. The task required Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanikaa Dhawan, Harsh Gujral and Vishal Aditya Singh to collect hot wax on their hands while enduring the pain for as long as possible.

The stunt came a week after another task involving rubber pellets left four contestants bruised and sparked criticism online. With the stunts becoming increasingly difficult in the second week, viewers have now questioned whether some of the challenges on the show have gone too far.

Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanikaa Dhawan Struggle Through Hot Wax Task

The contestants were visibly anxious when Rohit Shetty introduced the elimination stunt. He told them that the challenge would continue for 10 minutes and that they could withdraw whenever they felt they could no longer continue.

The winner would be the contestant who managed to collect the maximum amount of wax and would consequently be safe from elimination.

Ruhanikaa Dhawan became emotional before the stunt began. Rubina Dilaik tried to reassure her while also acknowledging her own fear. She said, "All of us are scared; I am getting goosebumps. I have to use all my strength and patience here to endure this pain."

Vishal Aditya Singh described the challenge as a "pain auction" and said, "This pain auction has left me speechless; my entire body is paining."

Rohit also informed the contestants that the stunt would be conducted under medical supervision. However, the challenge proved difficult for all four participants. Ruhanikaa broke down during the stunt, while the others were heard screaming in pain.

Rubina could be heard saying, "It's just killing. My soul has come out, sir."

The challenge became more intense when Rohit announced that the flow of hot wax would be increased. Reacting to the change, Rubina said, "Now, it's stinging, and those stings are unbearable. The wax on the layer is penetrating even deeper. The impact is killing."

Ruhanikaa eventually decided to abort the stunt as the intensity increased. Harsh Gujral emerged as the winner.

Vishal, Rubina Open Up About The Pain

Following the task, Vishal spoke about the physical toll of the challenge. He said, "The pain auction is something; we come on a show and shoot ourselves in the foot. We go through this process, and it's painful."

Rubina also spoke about how difficult it was for her to continue. "The skin tolerance just kept breaking; I wanted to see my pain threshold. My condition is so bad that even talking is taking too much energy."

The task subsequently became a talking point among viewers, with several social media users expressing concern about the contestants' safety.

Fans Question The Nature Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunts

Several viewers criticised the hot wax challenge after the episode aired. One social media user shared a video of the stunt and wrote, "What is this? The molten wax will cause blisters."

Another viewer compared the latest challenges with the previous week's rubber pellet stunt and said, "The KKK 15 stunts this year are so tough, I am scared only looking at them. Last week, the gun stunt worsened their condition; what would these contestants go through in performing these stunts? It's brutal."

Some viewers also pointed out that a similar hot wax challenge had previously been performed by Tejasswi Prakash during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, with fans comparing the two tasks.

Another viewer wrote, "This show looks like torture now."

The criticism has also come from within the show's contestant pool. One contestant reacted to the challenges by writing, "These are not stunts, they are literally torture for the contestants."

Another post specifically criticised the rubber pellet challenge from the previous episode, saying, "This rubber pellet stunt was not cool. By injuring participants, KKK cannot say it's fear factor. Remove this stunt. It's not at all cool to hurt anyone."

Contestants Defend The Show's Safety Measures

The criticism over the stunts comes after contestants spoke to Variety India about the risks involved in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Karan Wahi, who has participated in the show three times, explained that contestants are briefed extensively about safety measures before attempting a stunt. He said, "I've been a part of the show three times, and from the beginning, we are clearly told about the dos and don'ts. How to go ahead in a stunt and how much we can push ourselves. Everything is explained in detail. He's completely involved. So, I genuinely feel there isn't any chance of long-term damage to anybody. It hasn't happened in all these years. Every performer should follow the rules. If you don't follow the safety protocols, there are chances of injury."

Avika Gor also spoke about the precautions taken by the production team, stating, "From everything I've experienced, these shows involve extensive planning, professional stunt teams, medical support, safety briefings and multiple checks before any stunt is attempted."

Vishal Aditya Singh similarly defended the show's safety arrangements while acknowledging the possibility of injuries. He said, "The team that handles the logistics is top-class. I feel people who enter the show know it is an adventure and stunt-based show that needs a certain level of fitness and risk-taking. No unpleasant calamity has ever occurred on the show so far. Yes, injuries can happen, but such accidents can happen in daily life too. There is the luck factor. It is a tragedy that I had to leave it midway due to the injury."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Faces Scrutiny Over Stunt Intensity

The latest criticism comes amid growing discussion around the intensity of the ongoing season. Last week, four contestants were left bruised after being hit by rubber pellets during a stunt, leading to questions about the show's approach to fear-based challenges.

Banijay Asia CEO Deepak Dhar had subsequently told Hindustan Times that the show is "not all brutal" and stressed that the stunts are conducted under expert supervision.

Meanwhile, Vishal Aditya Singh has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after failing to complete the elimination stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.