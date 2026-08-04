'I Started Losing Work': Gaurav Khanna On Being Called 'Unlucky' In The Industry

Success in the entertainment industry often comes with its fair share of setbacks, and television actor Gaurav Khanna knows that journey all too well. Before he became a household name, the actor revealed facing repeated disappointments as several of his shows failed to perform, earning him the label of being "unlucky".

Looking back on those challenging years, Gaurav opened up about how the tag affected him. According to a report by IANS , the revelation will be seen in the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. In the episode, Gaurav Khanna admitted that the fear of being labelled as a “panauti (unlucky)" has stayed with him for years.

Remembering his days of struggle in the industry, the actor shared, “There was a phase in my career when I was labelled as unlucky because a few of my shows didn't run for very long. What started as conversations behind closed doors slowly turned into rumours that if I was part of a show, it wouldn't work, and I genuinely started losing work because of that.”

He continued that the success or failure of a show is not the responsibility of an actor alone, but it is the responsibility of the entire team. “It was heartbreaking because I always believed that a show's success or failure is a collective effort, not the responsibility of one actor. There were moments when I even questioned myself, but I never stopped believing in my work,” he added.

Gaurav further revealed that when host Rohit Shetty unexpectedly brought up Hussain's message during the episode, it reminded him of the struggles he had already overcome. "He was simply reminding me that if I had survived much bigger challenges in life, I could definitely face these stunts. I'm glad that conversation happened because it lifted a burden I'd been carrying for years,” Gaurav shared.

He concluded by stating, “I also know I am not the only one; many actors from my generation have gone through similar experiences. One can never rise to the top by pushing others down. Pull yourself up instead of pulling others down, work hard, create your own place, and let your work speak for itself.”

After his impressive win in Bigg Boss Season 19, Gaurav is now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colours TV and streams online on JioHotstar.