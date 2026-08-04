Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Said Yes To Playing Surpanakha In <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has generated immense buzz with its star-studded cast and fresh take on the epic. The film's recently released trailer introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. However, it was Rakul Preet Singh's glimpse as Surpanakha that took everyone by surprise. Her brief but powerful appearance went viral online.

Now, the actor has opened up about her decision to take on the role and what drew her to the complex character. Responding to a fan's letter on X, Rakul wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story."

She added, "As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives."

In Ramayana, Surpanakha is Ravana's sister and the catalyst for the epic's central conflict. After confessing her love for Lord Ram and being rejected by both him and Lakshman, she attacks Sita. Lakshman retaliates by cutting off her nose. The humiliation ultimately leads to the war between Ram and Ravana.

Ramayana ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, and Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi.

The adaptation is structured as a two-part cinematic saga. While Part One is officially scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, Part Two will hit theatres one year later during Diwali 2027.