How Motherhood Changed Rubina Dilaik's Idea Of Fitness: 'Not About Looking A Certain Way'

TV diva Rubina Dilaik recently opened up about her journey into motherhood, sharing how raising her twin daughters has transformed her life, priorities, and outlook.



In an interview with the Indian Express, she spoke about the emotional depth of parenting, her pregnancy experience, and how she balances work and family with husband Abhinav Shukla.

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Shedding light on how becoming a mother has changed her life, Rubina described it as a deeply emotional and transformative experience.

She said, "Life has changed in the most beautiful, emotional, and transformative way possible. Becoming a mother to my daughters has completely shifted my perspective on life, relationships, priorities, and even towards myself. Earlier, life was very structured around ambition, work, and personal goals, but motherhood brings a completely different emotional depth. Suddenly, your heart exists outside your body. Every little moment, whether it is their smile, their laughter, or even their silence, affects you deeply."

She added, "I think motherhood has made me softer, more patient, more emotionally aware, and far more grateful. At the same time, it has made me stronger, as every decision I make now comes with a greater sense of responsibility and purpose. My daughters have truly brought a different kind of joy and meaning into my life that words honestly cannot fully explain."

Speaking about her interactions with expectant mothers on a show, Rubina said she focused more on emotional reassurance than giving advice.

She added, "More than giving 'tips,' I really tried to reassure them emotionally because every pregnancy journey is different and deeply personal. One thing I constantly told them was to be kinder and more patient with themselves. Women often put tremendous pressure on themselves during pregnancy to do everything perfectly, but I feel it is important to allow yourself to slow down, rest, and emotionally process everything you are going through."

"I also encouraged them to express their feelings openly rather than carry them silently. Another thing I genuinely believe is that asking for help should never make a woman feel guilty. Pregnancy is not meant to be navigated alone. Emotional support, rest, proper nourishment, and mental peace are equally important during this phase."

She also recalled her own pregnancy journey while carrying twins, describing it as both physically demanding and emotionally intense.

"My pregnancy journey was beautiful, emotional, and physically demanding, as carrying twins comes with its own set of challenges. There were moments of excitement and gratitude, but also moments of exhaustion, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm. Your body changes so rapidly, and the physical demands are much greater. Despite all the challenges, it was also one of the most magical experiences of my life because I witnessed my body create and nurture two lives. That realisation itself felt incredibly powerful and humbling," said Rubina.

Talking about the lessons motherhood has taught her, Rubina emphasised acceptance and emotional growth.

She said, "The biggest lesson motherhood has taught me is surrender and acceptance. As women, we often try to control everything and meet every expectation perfectly, but motherhood teaches us that it is okay to not have everything figured out all the time. It teaches you patience, resilience, emotional strength, and unconditional love in its purest form. I have also learned that perfection does not exist in parenting. Every mother is simply doing her best as she navigates her own emotional and physical journey. Motherhood has made me more compassionate towards myself and towards other women. It has taught me that sometimes simply showing up every day with love is enough."

Rubina also spoke about how her approach to fitness and diet has evolved over time. During pregnancy, she prioritised nourishment and rest over strict routines.

She said, "During pregnancy, especially while carrying twins, my focus was primarily on nourishment, balance, and listening to my body. I did not believe in putting unnecessary physical pressure on myself. I made sure I was eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, resting whenever my body demanded it, and maintaining gentle movement wherever possible. Beyond fitness goals, my priority was to create a healthy, peaceful environment for my babies."

The actress further said, "After becoming a mother, priorities naturally change as your routine revolves around your children. Earlier, fitness was about looking a certain way, but now it is more about feeling healthy, energetic, and emotionally balanced so I can show up fully for my daughters and myself."

On managing parenting responsibilities with her husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina highlighted the importance of teamwork and communication.

She said, "I genuinely believe parenting must be a partnership, and Abhinav and I try our best to approach it that way. There is no fixed rulebook because every day brings different challenges and responsibilities, but we make sure both of us are equally involved in raising our daughters. Whether it is spending quality time with them, handling routines, emotionally being present, or managing responsibilities around work schedules, we constantly support each other as a team. I think the most important thing is communication and understanding, because parenting can become overwhelming if one person feels emotionally burdened alone. We are learning and growing together as parents every day."

On November 27, 2023, Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.



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