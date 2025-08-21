Rubina Dilaik's Healthy Eating Habits Are All About Homecooked Food: "<i>Mareezon Wala Khaana</i>"

For Rubina Dilaik, wellness doesn't come from fancy diets or exotic ingredients but from the simplicity of everyday food made at home. The actor, who is raising her twin daughters with husband Abhinav Shukla in Himachal Pradesh, believes that real health begins in the kitchen and it is a value she is determined to pass on to her children.

Ghar Ka Khaana Is The Family's Comfort

For Rubina and Abhinav, health lies in keeping meals uncomplicated. "Abhinav is a non-fussy eater. You can make him eat anything, simple home-cooked food. I am also very homely. I prefer ghar ka khaana. Hamara khaana saada banta hai," Rubina told actor-model Paras Chhabra on his podcast.

Explaining how her friends react whenever they visit, she added, "They say, 'yeh kya mareezon wala khaana khaate ho... why do you eat like patients?' So, we say, if by eating simple food we can live a good life, that's what we want to give our kids as well."

Lessons From Her Own Childhood

Rubina's approach stems from her childhood. Reflecting on her upbringing, she explained that this preference comes from the way she was raised. At home, aerated drinks, burgers, and packaged snacks were never encouraged. Eating outside was frowned upon, and pocket money was never meant for junk food.

What once felt like strictness eventually became a blessing, she said, as it gave her a natural resistance to cravings. "We were given a solid foundation in healthy eating habits. I don't have chocolate or sweet cravings. Whatever you feed a child, they associate food with that," she shared and credited her parents for instilling values she now hopes to pass on to her own daughters.

No Chocolates, Chips Or Gadgets For The Kids

Rubina has made it a point to steer her daughters away from sugary and processed foods. "For as long as we can manage, we will not give phones or tablets to our children. No chocolates, no chips, no toffees. They have not had their meetha (sweets)," she said. She sees this as a way of giving them a strong foundation rather than short-term indulgence.

The Larger Picture Of Simple Eating

Simple, home-cooked meals aren't just lighter on the stomach; they also support overall well-being. Meals cooked with less oil and fewer spices are easier to digest, prevent unnecessary cravings, and keep energy levels steady throughout the day.

For Rubina and Abhinav, their approach is about more than food. By cutting out gadgets, processed treats, and unnecessary indulgences, they are creating an environment where their twins can appreciate simplicity.

