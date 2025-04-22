Rubina Dilaik Serves Best Of Ethnic Style In An All Black <i>Lehenga</i> Set

Rubina Dilaik never fails to mesmerise us with her back-to-back stylish looks. The star, who is known for her sartorial choices, made yet another fashionable statement, and we are loving it. Recently, for the shoot of her show Laughter's Chef, the star turned into a fashionista in a stunning lehenga.

In the pictures, we can see Rubina donning a beautiful black lehenga. Her lehenga came with a full-sleeved black blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating her curves just fine. Her blouse also featured sheer detailing on the sleeves with golden embroidery work all over it. The golden accents on the sleeves added more charm to the look. The star further paired her look with a matching skirt, which was topped with a sheer pattern. The skirt also had golden work on it with a golden border that gave it a more elegant look. The star completed her attire with a matching sheer dupatta with the same work on it. The star accessorised her look with golden jewellery, a pair of heavy earrings, a mangtika, rings and a watch.

The star kept her makeup minimal yet glamorous with a seamless base, which she topped with lots of blush on the cheeks, adding more drama to her look. The ample amount of contour and highlighter, wispy lashes, arched brows, soft brown lids, matte pink lips, and a traditional black bindi added more elegance and charm to her ever-beautiful look.

The star styled her hair by leaving her curly tresses all open, cascading down her shoulders. Take inspiration from Rubina on how to make heads turn with stylish ensembles.