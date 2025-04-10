Rubina Dilaik Switches On Her Fierce Mode In A Red Pantsuit

Rubina Dilaik is one big-time stunner. The star looked as beautiful as ever, donning a fierce red outfit. Channelling her inner boss babe. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking lovely as ever in a red pantsuit. Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, "Red and anxious! That's me in my fierce mode".

In the pictures, we can see Rubina wearing a red shirt which she topped with an oversized red blazer and red ties neatly tied around her neck. The star further paired her look with matching red flared pants. The star added multiple accessories to her look that added more charm to her look. Her silver heels, golden earrings and colourful bangles.

The star further elevated her look by keeping her makeup soft and subtle. With seamless glow, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara-coated eyes, soft smokey eyes, kohl-lined eyes, brown eyelids, and red lips. The star completed her look by styling her look in a sleek ponytail with a few fringes framing her face just perfectly.