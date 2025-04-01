Rubina Dilaik Serves Best Ethnic Style In A Green <i>Sharara</i> Set

Rubina Dilaik is a woman of many talents, and slaying every other look is one of them. The star who is known for her impeccable style made yet another fashionable statement, and we are loving it. Apart from her outfit, this time it's her subtle glam makeup that made noise, and all for the right reasons.

Recently, the star posted a series of pictures, looking beautiful as ever in an ethnic outfit. What caught our attention was her bookmark-worthy makeup. In the pictures, we can see Rubina looking like a million bucks in glam makeup. The star kept it minimal yet glamorous with a seamless base, which she topped with lots of blush on the cheeks, adding more drama to her look. The ample amount of contour and highlighter, wispy lashes, arched brows, soft brown smokey lids, winged liner, matte red lips, and a traditional black bindi added more elegance and charm to her ever-beautiful look.

The star styled her hair by leaving her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the shoulders.

With the festive season here, take inspiration from Rubina on how to make heads turn with subtle makeup.