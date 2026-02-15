Sara Tendulkar Spotted In High-Waist Pants, Black Tee At Jamnagar Airport For Brother Arjun's Pre-Wedding Festivities

The Tendulkar family and their guests arrived in style at Jamnagar Airport for Arjun Tendulkar's pre‑wedding festivities. The soon‑to‑be‑married couple, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, also landed in Jamnagar earlier today with their families.

But what caught our attention was the groom's sister, Sara Tendulkar. If you have been looking to elevate casual attire and redefine what comfort means, Sara's airport look is the inspiration you need for 2026 - neither casual nor blingy, but purely chic.

Sara Tendulkar Spotted At Jamnagar Airport

Sara Tendulkar kept her airport look simple but picture-worthy. She styled powder-blue high-waist flare pants, featuring silver details on the side, with a full-sleeve black tee. Since the t-shirt was solid coloured, the biomedical scientist with a keen eye for styling opted for a grey pashmina shawl with intricate woven patterns.

She carried a stylish bag with vibrant charms and opted for minimal jewellery. Her simple necklace, bracelet, and studs maintained the chic look.

But we think, apart from her style, people should also admire Sara Tendulkar for her makeup look. The nutritionist opted for a rosy pink blush and a pink lipstick. She did not go overboard with the application and kept it minimal to appear fresh. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail.

We also spotted former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the Jamnagar Airport, and other guests are also expected to arrive shortly to join the Tendulkar and Chandhok families for the pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun and Saaniya. The couple will get married on March 5, 2026.

