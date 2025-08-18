Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla On Relationship Struggles And Parenting: "The Problem Is Never..."

Popular TV stars, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, are parents to two twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. After going through a rough patch in their marriage, the couple had shared how things got better after they entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Currently busy with their new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, the two are now at a better place in their life and are busy parenting their daughters. In a recent interview with TOI, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla opened up about parenting.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla On Parenting

For Rubina, becoming a mother was made easier by Abhinav's wavering support - whether it was stepping back from his own commitments and sharing everyday responsibilities. "If Abhinav wasn't there with me, my transition into motherhood would have been so much tougher. He took a selfless choice to withdraw from a few of his commitments so he could be with our daughter, so I could continue to work," she told the publication.

When she decided to explore her career, Abhinav supported her. Rubina Dilaik shares, "He wholly respected my decision and provided me with those years. That made me realize that I had complete support. Even today, he freely offers burdens like diaper-changing without ever saying anything or seeking praise."

Abhinav Shukla revealed that fatherhood changed him for the better. "I really became a man after having my daughters. Before that, I was still a boy in my heart. Now, responsibilities that I heard of until then are now in my life. I have become more concentrated and conscious of what I'm doing, so I can leave a legacy for my daughters."

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla On Their Relationship

The couple, who got married in June 2018 and hit a rough patch just before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020. Rubina Dilaik has gone on record to share that the time together in the house helped improve their relationship.

Opening up about the relationship, Rubina Dilaik said that she is proud of the growth they have had as a couple. While there have been challenges and struggles, they have grown and learned to accept that "change is inevitable".

Abhinav Shukla shared that their relationship problems seemed big ten years ago, but now he has realised that the problem is never bigger than you. "Life is full of surprises; you don't know what will happen tomorrow. So you should appreciate your relationship. Don't take everything too seriously," he shared.

Together, they've not only embraced parenthood but also navigated struggles as a couple with growth. In their own words, Rubina and Abhinav reflect on what it truly means to stand by each other - through choices, challenges, and change.