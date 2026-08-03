Gaurav Khanna Suffers Bruises From Rubber Bullets On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>, Calls It 'Most Painful Experience'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to test contestants with physically demanding challenges, and the latest episode saw one such stunt leave several participants battered.

Actors Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan Wahi sustained injuries during a high-intensity task involving rubber bullets, with Gaurav later revealing the painful bruises he was left with.

Stunt Leaves Contestants Injured

In the latest episode, host Rohit Shetty introduced the 'fear fanda', which is given to contestants who find themselves in danger.

The contestants were instructed to select two members from each team to compete in an elimination stunt.

While Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma represented the new batch, Karan Wahi and Vishal Aditya Singh took on the challenge from the old batch.

Explaining the rules, Rohit Shetty told the contestants, "You guys have to keep bearing the pain even if it's for the whole day; until the first two players abort the task, the firing will continue."

The four contestants had to stand with their backs facing the shooters while rubber bullets were continuously fired at them. Although they were provided with spine protectors, the challenge proved to be one of the toughest of the season.

Gaurav And Shagun Abort The Task

Before taking up the stunt, Gaurav admitted he was nervous about the pain involved.

"These bullets on the back will be very painful. But if you are on KKK, if you don't play with danger, what kind of a player are you?" he said.

Karan Wahi also acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge, saying, "This is something completely new; the good thing is they have given us spine protectors."

As the task progressed, the pain became unbearable for Gaurav and Shagun, who eventually chose to abort the stunt.

Gaurav Shares Video Of Bruises After The Episode

After the episode aired, Gaurav Khanna took to social media and posted a video showing the bruises left behind by the rubber bullets.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Thanks, Orry, for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this and still have these marks."

The images showed multiple dark bruises across his back, highlighting the physical impact of the stunt.

Gaurav, meanwhile, became emotional while reflecting on the ordeal and said, "So far, only my throat was aching due to the wire. Now, my entire body is aching."

Gaurav had spoken about his health concerns before the show

Even before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav Khanna had acknowledged that the competition would be especially challenging because of his existing health issues.

In an interview with SCREEN ahead of the season, he had said, "My colour blindness is going to be a problem on the show. I also have Golfer's elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show."

On the personal front, Gaurav has also been making headlines after his relationship with Akanksha Chamola came into focus following her announcement about their divorce on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.