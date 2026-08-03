After Rs 370 Biriyani Row, Pranit More Gets Standing Ovation During First Stand-Up Show

Stand-up comedian Pranit More made an emotional return to the stage after facing massive criticism over his viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. During a live show, which took place in Georgia on June 14, the comedian was welcomed with loud cheers and applause from the audience.

A video from the performance has now gone viral, showing Pranit thanking everyone for standing by him even after the controversy. Pranit said he never started stand-up comedy to earn money or become famous. He explained that he began performing while doing a regular job because making people laugh made him happy.

He also shared that the difficult period affected him, but a conversation with his mother gave him the strength to continue. Thanking the audience for giving him another chance, Pranit said this performance would always remain one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Pranit More said, “When I came on stage and heard all of you cheering, I wondered if people would still accept me. It made me very happy to see how supportive everyone was, even after everything that happened. Thank you so much for that. So many things have happened.

“I never started doing stand-up comedy to earn money or become famous. I began performing while I was working a regular job because it made me happy. My only goal was to make other people happy too. When that doesn't happen, it hurts a little.”

“I also spoke to my mother about everything. She told me, ‘It's okay. You made a mistake and you apologised for it. People will see the change through your behaviour.' I asked her, ‘What if they still don't like me?' She replied, ‘Everyone makes mistakes. There isn't a single person who has never made one.'

“After hearing that, I decided I will not give up. Thank you all for giving me another chance. I have performed many shows, but I will always remember this one and all of you,” he said.

The controversy began after a clip from one of Pranit More's crowdwork shows went viral on social media. In the video, an audience member shared a story about spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani on a date and then expecting something in return, suggesting physical intimacy.

The clip spread online and many, including celebrities, criticised the comments. Pranit also faced backlash because he laughed during the interaction instead of stopping the conversation or speaking against the remarks. His conduct was seen as being supportive of the audience member's disgraceful opinion.