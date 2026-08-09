Alanna Panday Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Ivor McCray: "One More To Love"

Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday is set to embrace motherhood once again. The social media influencer has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on social media.

In the pregnancy announcement video, Alanna is seen strolling through a garden with their son, River. Dressed in a halter-neck outfit, she is later joined by Ivor, who picks up their son and carries him in his arms.

Alanna then flaunts her baby bump and gently places a hand over it, while River hugs her. Ivor is also seen affectionately caressing her bump. The couple further shared a sonography image, captioning it simply, “Coming soon.” In the caption, Alanna wrote, "One more to love."

Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, was among the first to congratulate the couple. In the comments section, she wrote, "Grand ma for the second time. God bless you."

Several celebrities, including Shibani Akhtar, Deno Morea, Lara Dutta, Alizeh Agnihotri, Karan Singh Grover and Aliyah Kashyap, also sent their best wishes to the couple. Ivor joined in the celebrations with a playful comment, saying, "River upgraded to big bro."

Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, also shared the pregnancy announcement on her Instagram Story with red heart and evil eye emojis.

More about Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chikki Panday, the brother of actor Chunky Panday, and fitness entrepreneur Deanne Panday. She is also the cousin of actor Ananya Panday. The influencer creates fashion, travel and lifestyle content and has over 2 million followers on Instagram. She made her screen debut in the Prime Video series The Tribe in 2024.

Alanna and Ivor McCray got married in March 2023 after dating for a couple of years. The couple became parents for the first time in 2024 after welcoming their son, River.