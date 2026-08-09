"We Are A Little Ahead Of The Times": Yash Defends Kiara Advani's Intimate Scenes In <i>Toxic</i>

Yash came out in support of Kiara Advani amid the criticism surrounding her performance in the song Tabaahi from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Speaking at the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru on Saturday, the actor praised Kiara's commitment to the role and urged her to ignore the negativity that comes with being an actor.

Addressing Kiara at the event, Yash said, "Kiara, the kind of role you have performed in this, you are so dedicated. Initially, we all thought getting all these actors would be a problem, but Kiara was so down-to-earth. And what you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times."

Yash, who is also a co-writer and co-producer on Toxic, went on to assure the entire cast that their work on the film would change how audiences perceive them. "I promise every actor in Toxic that after this movie, they will be seen differently. I want to say sorry that we really pushed you guys," he said.

The trailer launch also offered a glimpse into just how demanding the making of Toxic has been for Yash. The actor spoke candidly about the personal support he received from his wife, actor Radhika Pandit, during the lengthy and physically demanding process.

"I want to thank my wife. It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with. This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me," Yash said.

The actor also emphasised that he does not view Toxic simply as a Kannada film, but as a project that brings together talent from across the country. "I believe in one thing: now it is no more Kannada, Tamil, Telugu; it's an Indian film and a right example to see talented people from their respective industries doing really great. Toxic is not Yash's film. It is an Indian film where all the top stars, talented people have kept their insecurities, goals, and egos aside. They came together to put this one film on a global platform."

Yash also spoke warmly about Nayanthara, who plays his sister in the film. He called her the "most badass sister" and praised her commitment despite scheduling constraints.

"Nayanthara, there is a lot of grace in you. You are a lady superstar. I know what your market is, and how fans love you. In this film, there was some issue with the dates. She didn't get much time, but I liked how you committed yourself to this film. You look like the most badass sister anybody can have," he said.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on August 26.

