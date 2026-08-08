Swara Bhasker Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Dengue, Shares Health Update

Swara Bhasker has been diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised. The Bollywood actress informed her fans and shared a photograph from the hospital bed.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Well that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalised!” The Raanjhanaa actress did not reveal details about her symptoms or how long she has been in the hospital.

Swara's hospitalisation came on the heels of Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor's admission after testing positive for dengue. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that she had been running a high fever for five days before her diagnosis.

Despite feeling unwell, Avika reportedly continued with her professional commitments, completing a shoot and later travelling to Delhi to film for an advertisement.

“When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, ‘Someone will suffer a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be lost. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can,'” he said.

Milind praised Avika's dedication to her work as she prioritised her professional commitments even while she was unwell.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen on the television reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where she appeared alongside her husband Fahad Ahmad. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Avika Gor was last seen in the Telugu psychological thriller film Ugly Story. The film was released in theatres on May 22.