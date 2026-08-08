"Bro Relax": Mrunal Thakur Slams Dating Speculations With Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mrunal Thakur dismissed all speculation surrounding her dating life. The actress has been rumoured to be dating cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. The speculation started after they were spotted leaving the same café in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The video quickly grabbed attention online, and fans began to speculate whether the two were dating. However, putting an end to the rumours, Mrunal took to the comments section a post that read, “9 saal chotey cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal ko date kar rahi hai Mrunal Thakur? (Is Mrunal Thakur dating cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is 9 years younger than her?)”

Reacting to the post, the actress wrote, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain? (Where were we together? How? You guys are well educated, and yet you trust such gossip?)”

Photo Credit: Instgram/@mrunalthakur

She continued, “Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge (There is so much happening in our country. You should learn something from Gen Z and make videos on real issues that will fetch you more views."

Mrunal's fans also took to the comments section to support her. “Kya jhoothi khabar chala rahe ho (What fake news are you broadcasting),” one of them wrote.

"Bhai, matlab ek restaurant mein jaa bhi nahi sakte kya koi same day pe (Can two people not go to a restaurant on the same day),” another questioned.

“Wrong information,” someone else stated.

“Yeh baat Mrunal Thakur ko pata hai? (Does Mrunal Thakur even know this?)” another joked.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur was linked to fellow star Dhanush. Several reports claimed that the two were going to get married in 2026; however, both actors dismissed the speculation.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal has established himself as one of India's brightest young cricketers. The 24-year-old made his international debut in 2023 against the West Indies.