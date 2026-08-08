<i>DC</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Lokesh Kanagraj Film Mints Rs 5.70 Crore

Lokesh Kanagaraj's first outing as a lead actor, DC, has made a modest start at the Indian box office. The Tamil action drama, directed by Arun Matheswaran, collected Rs 4.1 crore net in India on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film, which was released across multiple languages, had more than 3,500 shows across the country on Friday. Its India gross stood at Rs 4.70 crore, while the overseas market contributed another Rs 1 crore.

DC Records Rs 5.70 Crore Worldwide On Opening Day

Including its international earnings, DC registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 5.70 crore on day one.

The film's performance was led by its Tamil release, which recorded an India net collection of Rs 2.60 crore. The Tamil version registered an overall theatre occupancy of 45.57 per cent during the first day.

The occupancy varied throughout the day. Morning shows recorded 32.62 per cent occupancy, while the figure rose to 43 per cent in the afternoon. It fell to 35.38 per cent during the evening before witnessing a significant jump during night shows, which recorded 67.38 per cent occupancy.

Telugu Version Adds Rs 1.25 Crore

The Telugu version of DC contributed Rs 1.25 crore to the film's India net collection on its opening day. It recorded an overall occupancy of 30.80 per cent.

The film was also released in Hindi, although its performance in the language was considerably lower. The Hindi version earned Rs 25 lakh at the India box office, with an occupancy of around 9 per cent.

The Telugu EPIQ format emerged as one of the stronger performers, registering an occupancy of 71 per cent.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Makes Acting Debut

DC marks Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film as a lead actor. Before stepping in front of the camera, he established himself as one of Tamil cinema's prominent filmmakers with movies including Vikram, Leo and Coolie.

His most recent directorial venture was the Rajinikanth-led Coolie. The film opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 151.14 crore worldwide on its first day.

Lokesh is also set to direct his next project with Telugu star Allu Arjun, currently referred to as AA23.

What Is DC About?

DC is a romantic action thriller helmed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sun Pictures, the production house owned by Kalanithi Maran.

The film has received an 'A' certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

The story follows Devadas, a man navigating a violent and morally complicated world. His journey becomes intertwined with the lives of two women, both of whom have been affected by injustice.