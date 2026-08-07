<i>DC</i> Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj And Anirudh Power A Stylishly Reimagined <i>Devdas</i> Gangster Drama

When his friend confides that he wishes they too could get married, have a family and live a normal life, Devadas aka Das (Lokesh Kanagaraj) ponders in silence. Much later, when he meets Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi), she also expresses a similar longing, reimagining her life. It is in these quiet, reflective moments that the film reveals the emotional emptiness of the characters beneath the gritty gangster facade.

Das and his gang, including Kitty and Sebastian, are being pursued by cop Bhograj and his men in vengeance, as the gangster brutally murdered a cop with a hammer and stole a load of discarded arms from the police. While hiding out in Coimbatore, Das meets singer Parvathy (Sanjana) at the lodge where he is staying. He takes a fancy to her when she sings his mother's favourite song, and the two strangers spend a day together finding fleeting moments of comfort in each other's company. But this memorable time is shortlived when Bhograj discovers his hideout and ends up shooting Das and Parvathy, whom he describes as 'collateral damage'.

Das manages to escape from the cops yet again and heads to Erode, where he meets sex worker Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi). Chandra's story touches him, and he helps her escape her prison of 18 years - a room where she was forced to service nearly a dozen men a day. Chandra voluntarily joins Das on his journey, setting in motion a series of events that force all the characters to confront their choices. What happens next? Does Das manage to evade the cops while running from town to town? Do Das and Chandra have a happily-ever-after?

As is known, DC (Devadas Chandra) is a reimagining of the cult classic romance Devdas, but this one intriguingly feels very Quentin Tarantino-esque and is a violent action drama. Both director Arun Matheshwaran and Lokesh Kanagaraj are known for their penchant for violent, stylised action, and DC showcases this to a T. The point of conflict in the story (stolen arms and a dead cop) may not be compelling on paper, but the film uses this as a backdrop to explore love, loss and redemption through the eyes of Das, a man with a heart who is haunted by his past.

Director Arun Matheshwaran, who has written the screenplay and dialogues, has done an exceptional job of balancing high-octane rustic action with emotional depth. The tight narrative is filled with violence and tension, but the human emotions that drive everyone's actions are not forgotten. And that makes the film a highly engaging watch. As we move into the second half, we organically start rooting for Das and Chandra, hoping they do have a happily-ever-after.

Throughout the film, it's the small creative touches and Easter eggs in some scenes that are delightful to watch and excite the audience. For instance, in one action sequence, Das pulls out a silver kada (bracelet) similar to the one Vijay sports in Master. Cut to the initial scenes with Chandra, we see how she is styled like legend Silk Smitha - wearing a saree, bright red lipstick and a single red rose in her hair. In fact, in another scene a doctor calls her Silk. Chandra's room too is eclectic, with walls featuring paintings of Van Gogh and Dali. Thus, Matheshwaran adds another captivating layer of subtext to the narrative.

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his debut as an actor in DC, and there's not a single frame in which he looks like a novice. The writer-director is a natural on screen, bringing a fiery intensity and understated charm to Das. His mannerisms and body language further display his emotions very effectively and convincingly. Kanagaraj steps into the role of Das so seamlessly that it's only Das we see on screen, not the director. Talented Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Chandra, is perfect and carries off the role with panache. She makes her character more alluring and unpredictable, which is what punches up Chandra. Sanjana is solid as Parvathy, who is a sharp contrast to Chandra.

One major highlight in DC is Anirudh's music and background score, which creates numerous whistle-worthy moments and elevates many of the scenes. The BGM is outstanding, amplifying both the emotional and adrenaline-fuelled sequences. Anirudh proves yet again why he is one of the most sought-after music directors, as both the songs and BGM complement Matheshwaran's and DOP Mukesh's visuals beautifully. The editing by Prasanna GK is also tight, with no lags between scenes, making the film more engaging.

DC, a gritty and riveting gangster drama, is a superb watch thanks not just to director Arun Matheshwaran but equally to Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh and Wamiqa Gabbi.