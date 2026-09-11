<i>DC</i> Makers Trolled For Skipping BMW For Wamiqa Gabbi, Internet Says 'Give Her Private Jet'

A modern adaptation of Devdas, Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC led by the director and Wamiqa Gabbi was a blockbuster. Recently, the production house Sun Pictures put out a video where the owner, Mr Kalanithi Maran, presented brand-new BMW car keys to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander for the film's massive success.

However, the comments section was flooded with severe backlash.

One person wrote, "Private jet for Wamiqa."

Another commented, "Didn't see the movie, but from the trailer I had the impression that the female lead also had an important role. Is my understanding wrong? Why no appreciation for the female actor? Why are men always the ones getting these cars?"

"Wamiqa deserved one too...!!" added another.

One user said, "It's Wamiqa's movie, she deserves it before the male lead."

Another wrote: "Be the change, Maran sir. Gift @iWamiqaGabbi too. She performed equally, if not more than Lokesh, and also pulled audiences and made people talk about Chandra. So she deserves something too. High time we recognise women in K-wood."

Further comments read, "Half the cheers in movie theatres were for Wamiqa and you left her out... it was a collective win, not this trio alone" and "Why no car for Wamiqa?"

About DC

Lokesh plays Devadas, a man caught in a difficult situation where staying alive may come at a high cost. Wamiqa Gabbi also stars in the film as Chandra, who shares a close connection with Devadas.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is set to released in theatres on August 7. Dharma Productions will distribute the film across Hindi speaking markets.

Apart from DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj has a busy time ahead. After directing Rajinikanth in Coolie in 2025, he is also working on his first Telugu film with Allu Arjun. The project is currently known as AA23.

ALSO READ | DC Producer Splurges Rs 1.5 Crore On BMWs For Lokesh Kanagaraj, Arun Matheswaran, Anirudh Ravichander