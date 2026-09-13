Anuparna Roy Wins NETPAC Award At Venice Film Festival For <i>Lovers In The Blue Night</i>

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy has won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival for her second feature, Lovers in the Blue Night.

The film was part of the Orizzonti section at the festival.

What's Happening

The award comes a year after Roy made her debut at Venice with Songs of Forgotten Trees.

Her first feature won her the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, making her the first Indian filmmaker to receive the honour.

The NETPAC jury recognised Lovers in the Blue Night for its "delicately sensitive vision of the intersecting lives of migrant workers."

With Lovers in the Blue Night, Roy has now secured her second major recognition at Venice in as many appearances.

Background

Set in Mumbai, the film follows four migrants whose lives intersect as they navigate loneliness, desire and survival. The characters include a closeted gay husband, his wife who works in a bar, a man involved in sex work and a petty criminal. The film is in Hindi, Sylheti and Marathi.

Speaking about the recognition, Roy said, "Winning the NETPAC Award means a lot to me because this film comes from a very personal place. These are characters and lives that are often pushed to the margins or looked at without really being seen. I wanted to approach them with tenderness, dignity and honesty. To receive this recognition at Venice, a year after my debut was awarded here, is deeply moving. I'm grateful that the film has found a space with the audience and jury."

Lovers in the Blue Night is produced by Vikas Kumar, Sharib Khan, Bibhanshu Rai and Romil Modi. The film is scheduled to have its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October. Roy has also been invited to serve as a jury member at the festival.

About Anuparna Roy

Anuparna Roy, who hails from Narayanpur in Purulia, West Bengal, studied English Literature at Kulti College.

Her debut, Songs of Forgotten Trees, went on to screen at international festivals including the BFI London Film Festival, Hong Kong Asian Film Festival, Cork International Film Festival and Lisboa Film Festival.

It also won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Screenplay and the Audience Award at Cork.