<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Rhiti Tiwari Trolled Over '25K Monthly Allowance' Remark, Internet Asks "<i>Yeh Kaisi Gareebi Hai</i>?"

Actor and politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Bigg Boss 20 stint has been receiving mixed reviews so far. But her recent remarks on her "struggles" with an allowance of Rs 20,000-25,000 have got the internet calling her the "new nepo struggler in the market."

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode, Rhiti Tiwari spoke about how she does not believe she has had a "privileged" life.

She said, "The things he has earned - his wealth, money, name, fame and opportunities - none of that came to me. What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room. And he made one thing very clear to me: he is not going to help me with my career. Nothing in a bad way. He told me, 'If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I'm not going to do it for you.' I didn't have enough money to go out and learn because my father wouldn't give me anything. It wasn't like I would get whatever I asked for."

She continued, "I used to get a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000-25,000. And do you think anyone can get through a month with that? Main kabhi kabhi din mein 10 rupay ka vada pav khaati hoon taaki pet bhar jaaye. 500 rupay ka diesel bharwaati hoon, jitna zarurat hai bas (Sometimes, I would eat a Rs 10 vada pav twice a day just to fill my stomach. I would put just Rs 500 worth of diesel in the car, just enough for what I needed). Everyone thinks I came with a very big silver spoon in my mouth, but no, I am just a layman. So, it's tough."

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Yeh kis type ki gareebi hai?"

Another person added, "Yaar yeh nepo bacche..."

"That too without rent, electricity, any bills... without these she still has 25K... and saying ki vada pav khati thi," commented someone else.

"Bol bachan... She's trying to sell an emotional story that she's struggling," wrote another.

One person remarked, "10 rs ka vada pav was max."

Other comments read, "Kaash main bhi itna hi gareeb hota" and "Bhagwan aise gareebi har bacche ko de."

About Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari has had two marriages. His first wife was Rani Tiwari, whom he married in 1999, and the couple have a daughter, Rhiti. They unfortunately divorced in 2012. He later married Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020, and they have two daughters together.

ALSO READ | Rhiti Tiwari On Bigg Boss 20: Being Manoj Tiwari's Daughter And Getting 'Death And Rape Threats'