'Tiger <i>Zinda Hai</i>': Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan And More Back Salman Khan As He Calls Out Online Shaming Amid Katrina Kaif's Trolling

Celebrities have rallied behind Salman Khan after the actor called out social media trolls and body-shamers during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20.

Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his father, David Dhawan, watching the episode, while Kunal Kohli, Neha Dhupia, and Bigg Boss fame Monalisa also expressed their support.

During Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman spoke at length about the way celebrities are mocked online for their appearance, weight, age, and personal lives. His comments came while addressing a remark made by YouTuber ScoutOP during a fight involving contestant Arishfa Khan.

ScoutOP had asked his YouTube and gaming community to "khatam kardo isko" (finish her off) after the argument. Salman criticised the language and used the incident to question the larger culture of online trolling.

Varun Dhawan Shares David Dhawan's Reaction

Varun Dhawan appeared to appreciate Salman's comments and shared a video of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, watching the episode. In the video, David could be seen reacting to Salman's remarks, while Varun shared the clip with a clapping emoji.

Salman had specifically addressed the difference between genuine concern for an actor and deliberately mocking someone's appearance.

"Showing concern that bhai, you look unwell, you have lost weight, is different. But mocking Sohail and Varun over their looks? That is wrong," Salman said.

Kunal Kohli also took to X to praise Salman. He wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan respect you. Made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta."

Neha Dhupia shared her reaction with a short message, writing, "Tiger zinda hai ... @BeingSalmanKhan."

Bigg Boss fame and actor Monalisa thanked Salman for speaking up. She wrote, "Thank You @beingsalmankhan Sir For Being You... I Am So So Proud."

Salman Khan On Trolling Women After Pregnancy

Salman also spoke about the scrutiny women face over their bodies after pregnancy. Although he did not mention anyone by name, his comments came amid the recent social media trolling faced by his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Katrina was recently targeted online over her appearance and alleged weight gain after she attended the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. The actor recently became a mother, and her appearance sparked comments about her postpartum body.

Addressing the larger issue, Salman said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family."

Salman then turned the conversation towards the trolling he has faced over his own appearance and age. He questioned why people constantly focus on how celebrities look as they grow older.

"Budha hogya, of course 60 saal ka hogaya," Salman said, before adding, "You can't be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time."

He also questioned the mindset of people who spend their time commenting on someone else's appearance.

"Aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho" (so dissatisfied with their own face), he said.

Salman further asked, "What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll?"

The actor also alleged that certain producers or actors could encourage online trolling by paying people to target celebrities.

During the episode, Salman appeared particularly angry while discussing the constant commentary on celebrities' bodies and ageing. At one point, he removed his hat and T-shirt, called his makeup artist, and wiped off his makeup, seemingly to challenge those who regularly comment on his changing appearance.

ALSO READ: 'Everyone Puts On Weight': Salman Khan Calls Out Post-Pregnancy Body-Shaming Amid Katrina Kaif Trolling