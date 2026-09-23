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UP Man Who Shot Wife, 2 Priests, Took 3 Children Hostage Killed In Encounter

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UP Man Who Shot Wife, 2 Priests, Took 3 Children Hostage Killed In Encounter

A man who shot wife, two priests, and took three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Tuesday has been killed in police encounter. During a standoff with the police, the man also shot at one of his children, a son. Both the man and his son were sent to the hospital where they died of their injuries, police said.  

It all began on Tuesday evening when a man identified as Arvind Singh returned home around 6 pm and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).

A verbal altercation ensued. In a fit of a rage, Arvind pulled out his licensed firearm and allegedly shot his wife first followed by two priests. He then took his three children and locked himself with them in a room.

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UP Man Kills Wife, Uttar Pradesh, Azamgarh
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