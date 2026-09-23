UP Man Who Shot Wife, 2 Priests, Took 3 Children Hostage Killed In Encounter

A man who shot wife, two priests, and took three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Tuesday has been killed in police encounter. During a standoff with the police, the man also shot at one of his children, a son. Both the man and his son were sent to the hospital where they died of their injuries, police said.
It all began on Tuesday evening when a man identified as Arvind Singh returned home around 6 pm and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).
A verbal altercation ensued. In a fit of a rage, Arvind pulled out his licensed firearm and allegedly shot his wife first followed by two priests. He then took his three children and locked himself with them in a room.
#Azamgarh: थाना अहरौला क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम शम्भूपुर में एक व्यक्ति द्वारा अपनी पत्नी एवं 02 अन्य व्यक्तियों की गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने की घटना पर पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर आरोपी अरविंद को बच्चों सहित कमरे से बाहर निकालने का प्रयास किया गया। पर्याप्त चेतावनी के… pic.twitter.com/IuzT2ihUiC— AZAMGARH POLICE (@azamgarhpolice) September 23, 2026
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