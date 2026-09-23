Man Shoots Wife, 2 Priests In UP's Azamgarh, Takes 2 Children Hostage

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife and two other people at his residence in a village on Tuesday before locking himself up in a room with his children, with police surrounding the house and making efforts to apprehend the accused, a senior officer said.

Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said a person in the Shambhupur village fired at three persons, including his wife, using a licenced weapon. "The wife of the accused and two other persons have died," he added.

As per the information gathered so far, the accused has locked himself up in a room along with his children. Efforts are underway to bring the children out safely, Kumar said.

He added that the law and order situation in the area is under control.

According to police sources, resident Arvind Singh returned home around 6.00 pm on Tuesday and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).

Arvind allegedly flew into a rage on seeing the religious ceremony and began verbally abusing his wife and the two priests. The dispute escalated after his wife objected.

Subsequently, Arvind pulled out his licensed firearm and allegedly shot his wife, Babita Singh, first. He then proceeded to shoot both priests.

After the incident, the accused locked himself inside the house. Upon receiving information, police teams from several stations arrived at the scene and surrounded the house, police sources said, adding that efforts are on to apprehend the accused and bring the children out safely.