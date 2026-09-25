On Camera, 6 Men Assault Woman With Slippers At Tourist Site In Bihar

A woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of young men at Bihar's Mandar Hill - a prominent tourist site in Banka - with police filing a case against 6 unidentified people.

A video of the incident, which took place on September 3, went viral recently, showing some men misbehaving with a woman and assaulting her with slippers. The clip reached the police on September 22 through the social media cell, following which the Bounsi police initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, the viral video was received on the WhatsApp number of Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Jha, who visited the incident site to verify the location. A total of six men were allegedly involved in "indecent behaviour and obscene acts" with the young woman.

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Cops launched efforts to identify both the youths and the woman from the video and questioned villagers residing near Mandar Hill. The local shopkeepers indicated that the men seen in the video appeared to be young men, but could not clearly identify them.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the six unidentified accused based on his own statement. Police have included the viral video as crucial evidence in the investigation.

Authorities said they will take further legal action in accordance with the law once the individuals involved are identified.

The incident at a tourist site has also raised questions over security arrangements.

Recently, two other cases of harassment were reported from Bihar.

Just days ago, three people were arrested in Bihar's Jamui after a video showing them harassing two Class 10 students - a boy and a girl - surfaced online. The disturbing video showed the couple surrounded by a group of men, with one of them holding the collar of the boy's shirt, pulling him away from her. As she tried to run, a masked man caught her from behind.

On Thursday, another video showed a group of four men on motorcycles surrounding a girl and a boy and verbally and physically abusing them in Bihar's Samastipur. The accused were subsequently arrested.

(With inputs from Deepak Chaudhary, PTI)