Key Accused In Bihar Shocker Shot In Police Encounter, Taken To Hospital

The man in the bright orange headgear who was seen groping, assaulting a young girl in Bihar's Jamui over the weekend was shot at during an encounter with Bihar police early on Tuesday morning.

Pictures showed the key accused, Nandan Yadav, with his arms slung across the shoulders of security personnel, being rushed to a hospital.

Nandan Yadav, key accused in the Jamui groping case, being taken to a hospital

Bihar police claims that the accused tried to flee and fired at them. In defence, the cops fired back.

Five people have been arrested in the case so far. In addition to these five accused, there are two more, both are minors.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said all the accused involved in the incident were being identified and assured that strict action would be taken against them.

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar said the state police had acted quickly and none of the accused in the case will be spared.

"It is very tragic. It is a shameful incident, and no matter how much it is condemned, it is not enough. Those who were involved in this incident were arrested yesterday, and the police are taking strict action against those who are guilty. Those who commit such acts will not be spared; the strictest action will be taken against them... The government is working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

On September 19, a video showed a group of men assaulting a boy and groping his female friend. They also tried to separate the girl from the boy. Both are students of Class 10 and had been returning from their coaching classes when the group accosted them.

The video shows the girl is tugging at the arm of the boy, trying to free him from other men, when Nandan Yadav, the key accused, cuts into the frame, grabs the girl by her neck and then using his arms carries her some distance. The girl's legs can be seen thrashing the air as Nandan Yadav carries her forward, the video showed.

The boy comes running around and Nandan Yadav puts the girl down, then uses the back of his hand to push her while touching her chest.

He continues to push her as the boy shields the girl, the video showed.

(With inputs from Somu Anand)