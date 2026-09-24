5 Seconds, 5 Bullets: Men On Bike Shoot At Ex-Councillor In Patna Colony

A former councillor was left seriously injured after two unidentified men fired at him in Patna on Wednesday evening. Anil Yadav was sitting in his apartment's basement when three men arrived on a bike. Two of them fired multiple rounds at him within a span of a few seconds, CCTV visuals showed.

The attackers then fled on bike with firearms in their hands, locals said.

Yadav, whose wife is the councillor of Ward 24, suffered four-five bullet injuries in his hands, lower abdomen, and legs, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Law and Order). He was rushed to the Udyan Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Officials from the Buddha Colony police station immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. Efforts are now underway to identify and arrest the culprits based on CCTV footage from nearby houses.

The police are raiding suspected hideouts in search of the attackers, added ASP Prasad. The motive behind the attack is also being probed, with the police examining various possible angles like previous enmity.

The incident has triggered panic in the residential locality in Patna, especially in the apartment building, where the incident occurred. The building reportedly has a girls' hostel on its first floor.

Jan Suraaj MLA Prashant Kishor, who visited the hospital to check on Yadav, used the term "jungle raj" to describe the law-and-order situation in the city. "The police force is controlled by the liquor mafia and goons. The ministers and officials have no control. Internal infighting is preventing the government from appointing a full-time Director General of Police," he alleged.

Anil Yadav is a former councillor from Ward Number 24 of the Patna Municipal Corporation. His wife, Gyanwati Devi, is the councillor from the ward currently. A few days ago, their son was also reportedly shot dead, with the police examining if the two incidents are connected.