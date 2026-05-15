On Camera, 2 Men On Bike Snatch Gold Chain From RJD MLA's Brother In Patna

The brother of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rahul Kumar became a victim of a chain snatching in the Bihar capital on Friday when two bike-borne assailants attacked him.

The incident occurred near Sai Mandir under the jurisdiction of Kankarbagh police station, triggering panic among local residents.

According to an official, Rohit Kumar, brother of MLA Rahul Kumar, was targeted by two unidentified criminals. The victim was passing near the temple when the accused, riding on the bike, approached him, snatched the gold chain from his neck, and fled the spot within seconds.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Footage clearly shows two bikers arriving on a motorcycle, executing the snatching, and escaping swiftly, leaving bystanders shocked.

Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot, heightening tension in the area.

Upon receiving information, a team of Kankarbagh police reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Abhay Kumar stated that, prima facie, it appears to be a case of chain snatching involving two criminals.

Police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations and relying on human intelligence to identify the accused.

"It appears to be a case of chain snatching carried out by two criminals. Police are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas, and the accused will be identified and arrested soon," said Abhay Kumar.

At present, Kankarbagh police are pursuing the case through both technical surveillance and ground-level intelligence, with officials expressing confidence that the accused will be apprehended soon.

In recent months, incidents of chain snatching and street robbery have been reported frequently across Patna.

Earlier, a similar case was reported in the Shastri Nagar area, where a couple was targeted; however, police had managed to arrest the accused promptly in that instance.

Notably, criminals riding motorcycles are increasingly targeting pedestrians and women, particularly during evening hours, creating an atmosphere of fear in several localities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)