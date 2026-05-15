Noida Woman, 31, Dies 5 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Harassment

Five months ago, Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, married one Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate. On Tuesday (May 12) night, Twisha's family received the news of her death. The sudden demise of their 33-year-old daughter has raised questions and allegations of mental harassment by in-laws.

The Last Phone Call

According to Twisha's family, she called her mother on the night of the incident at 10:05 pm and shared her ordeal. Twisha is said to have disclosed the harassment she had been facing at her matrimonial home.

"During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army. "Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, but no one responded," he added.

Ten minutes later, at 10:15 pm, Giribala Singh answered the call. Twisha's family requested her to check on her daughter immediately.

Another five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that Twisha was "not breathing."

Twisha was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The family alleges there was a delay in medical treatment despite the hospital being 10 minutes away.

"They reportedly reached the hospital only around 11:30 pm," Major Sharma added.

Allegations Of Mental Harassment, Domestic Violence

Major Sharma claims his sister was subjected to mental harassment and domestic violence. She was also forced to terminate her pregnancy.

"During her pregnancy, my sister had expressed her desire to continue and bear the child. However, she was allegedly subjected to severe pressure and coercion by her husband and in-laws to terminate the pregnancy. Her character was repeatedly questioned, and allegations were made that the child was illegitimate. Under sustained mental pressure and family coercion, the pregnancy was medically terminated," he said.

The harassment, however, intensified.

She was also subjected to dowry-related harassment and was pressured to transfer shares and investments worth Rs 20 lakh, which had been gifted to her by her father, to her husband and in-laws, the family has alleged.

What The Post-Mortem Report Says

According to the short post-mortem report, Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. The report also mentions "multiple antemortem injuries" (wounds, bruises before death) over other parts of the body.

The report revealed that the medical termination of pregnancy was performed a week before.

Viscera (internal organs of the body such as the stomach, liver, intestines, heart, and kidneys) and blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) to test for toxic substances.

Nail samples have been preserved for DNA analysis.

Cellotape and clothes have also been sealed and handed to the police for examination. While uterus has been preserved for histopathological examination.

The family fears tampering with evidence and that the investigation may be influenced as Twisha's mother-in-law is a retired judge and husband is a practicing lawyer. Therefore, they have called to seal the matrimonial house and are urging the police to register a first information report (FIR) at the earliest.