Watch: UAE's F-16 Jet Escorts PM Modi's Aircraft As He Arrives In Abu Dhabi

In a big gesture for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) deployed its fighter jet to escort his aircraft to Abu Dhabi for a state visit on Friday afternoon.

A video showed the UAE Air Force F-16 Block 60 'Desert Falcon' fighter jet escorting PM Modi's aircraft, a custom-modified Boeing 777-300ER, which bears the call sign 'Air India One' when he is on board.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi amid the global energy crisis due to the war in the Middle East. The one-day trip, which coincides with a fuel price hike in India, is aimed at strengthening New Delhi's energy security and further cementing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

LPG, Petroleum Reserves Top Priority In PM Modi's UAE Agenda

PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, energy security, and people-to-people ties.

Sources told NDTV that two important memorandums of understanding, in the areas of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Strategic Petroleum Reserves, are likely to be concluded during this visit.

The pacts are expected to further deepen strategic and economic engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, one of India's key partners in the Gulf region.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years.

With the UAE hosting a strong Indian community of over 4.5 million, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss their welfare.

After the Middle East trip, PM Modi will visit the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.