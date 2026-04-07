Donate Kidney To Husband Or Arrange 30 Lakhs: Kanpur Woman's Dowry Horror

Donate a kidney or bring Rs 30 lakh -- a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has levelled shocking allegations of mental torture and dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws. She has told the police that her husband's family did not inform them before the wedding that both his kidneys had failed. Later, they pressured her to donate one of her kidneys or arrange a sum of Rs 30 lakh.

Police in Kanpur's Chakeri have registered a case of dowry harassment, fraud and cruelty. The woman has said she married Nishant Kumar from Lucknow on June 22, 2023. Her family gifted jewellery, 8 lakh in cash and a Mahindra Thar SUV. She has said in her complaint that the wedding was organised in Kanpur, but she faced strange circumstances at her husband's home in Lucknow. The woman has said her husband showed no interest in a sexual relationship with her.

Sometimes, her mother-in-law would sleep between them, she has said in her complaint. The woman has also alleged that her father-in-law would enter her room without knocking and take her photographs without her consent. Whenever she confronted Nishant about his reluctance to get intimate with her, he evaded replies and asked her to marry someone else.

The woman said her husband had at least 10 pills daily, and his family members told her he was suffering from hypertension. She also found out that her husband was in a relationship with another woman, and his family knew about it.

The woman has said in her complaint that in April 2024, she confided in her sister-in-law about what she was going through. And only after her intervention did her husband become intimate with her. Later, she overheard her sister-in-law telling her mother-in-law to "hide a file". When she managed to find the file, she was shocked. It contained Nishant's medical records dating back to 2022 and stated that both his kidneys had failed due to addiction and that he was on dialysis.

When the woman and her family members confronted her in-laws, they gave her two options: get Rs 30 lakh from your family or donate a kidney to your husband.

The woman walked out of her in-laws' home on October 11, 2024. She has alleged that her in-laws took the jewellery her family gifted her. She has been living in Kanpur since then.

Police have registered a case against her husband, Nishant and her in-laws. Senior police officer Abhishek Pandey said, "We have registered a case, and an investigation is on. Based on the findings, further action will be taken."

Inputs by Arun Agarwal