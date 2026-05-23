On Trinamool Turncoats In Bengal, BJP Between A Rock And A Hard Place

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged a gigantic victory in the West Bengal elections, is grappling with a dilemma - whether to accept Trinamool Congress turncoats or leave them high and dry. Both paths carry significant risks. If the party reels them in, it could alienate grassroots workers who struggled for decades against the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit. If it doesn't, it loses an opportunity to consolidate its hold on a state, which is still under the residual influence of the TMC's iron grip on politics and narrative.

The BJP's state unit has bluntly declined to give way to prospective Trinamool turncoats, arguing the party isn't a dharmshala and those who killed its workers won't get space in it. Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya has said the people of the state have voted against the Banerjee-led party, indicating that admitting turncoats could be construed as a betrayal.

The ground reality, however, is that the BJP may need to show largesse because of next year's Panchayat and municipal elections, where the expertise of Trinamool turncoats will benefit the party, which has formed its first government in Bengal.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee Faces Unprecedented Dissent After Trinamool's Poll Defeat

New Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rebellion In Trinamool?

After its debacle in the elections, the Trinamool Congress appears to be heading toward a split. There is a discussion in the political circles of Delhi and Kolkata that many Rajya Sabha MPs of the party might jump ship.

The party has 29 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Upper House of Parliament.

8 out of 10 of these Rajya Sabha MPs may defect to the BJP, following the script of the recent Aam Aadmi Party split, wherein 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined the ruling party.

Also read: "Will Rebuild Party, Paint Offices If Needed": Mamata Banerjee After Poll Rout

The possibility of implosion in the Trinamool Congress also exists. Many TMC MLAs and leaders have skipped the party's recent meetings.

Dissatisfaction is simmering, as many Trinamool leaders have begun questioning Banerjee's leadership after she lost the poll in her stronghold, Bhabanipur. Ironically, she lost the elections to Suvendu Adhikari, a Trinamool turncoat who had been spearheading the BJP's campaign in the state, with his aggressive Hindutva pitch and anti-infiltration push.

There is a fear of reprisals among Trinamool leaders as well, as many think that the BJP government might take penal actions against them.

Also read: After PM's 'Satisfactory' Appraisal Rating, Ministers Swing Into Action

Mamata Banerjee is facing the monumental challenge of drowning out dissenting voices and keeping the party united. In the meantime, the BJP might just wait and watch.

Bengal Results

After a protracted and intense political battle with the Trinamool Congress, the BJP finally prevailed, winning 207 of the state's 294 seats. The Trinamool was reduced to just 80 seats. Adhikari became the chief minister.