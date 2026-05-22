BJP's Nationwide Blueprint To Mark 12 Years Of PM Modi-Led Government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Union government are preparing a nationwide outreach exercise ahead of the Narendra Modi government's completion of 12 years at the Centre.

According to sources, this is aimed to showcase what the BJP describes as the government's across governance, welfare, infrastructure and national security.

Senior Union ministers, BJP leaders, chief ministers, MPs and party office bearers will fan out across the country over the coming weeks to present the government's report card through coordinated press conferences, public meetings and media interactions.

The campaign has been structured around five broad themes with 22 focus areas identified for targeted communication, the sources told NDTV.

Under the "Lokseva" category, the government plans to highlight schemes and initiatives linked to welfare delivery for the poor, farmers, the middle class and healthcare services.

The second pillar, "Sashaktikaran", will focus on women empowerment, youth outreach, welfare measures for deprived sections and programmes aimed at strengthening the farming community.

A major part of the campaign will revolve around "Rashtra Nirman", covering economic growth, infrastructure expansion, science and technology, ease of doing business, ease of living and development in the North East.

The "Rashtra Pratham" segment is expected to spotlight the government's national security narrative, including foreign policy, counter terrorism operations and action against Naxalism.

Another key pillar titled "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" will focus on heritage conservation, culture, environment and wildlife protection.

Sources said the exercise has been designed to ensure that achievements of every major ministry are communicated in a coordinated manner down to the grassroots level. Senior leaders have reportedly been assigned specific states and themes as part of the outreach effort.

Ministers are expected to present data, flagship schemes and implementation records while drawing comparisons with previous governments to reinforce the BJP's governance pitch.

The campaign is also likely to heavily underline welfare delivery, digital governance, highway and railway expansion, India's global standing and economic reforms while countering opposition attacks over unemployment, inflation and social tensions.

According to sources, the BJP leadership sees the outreach programme as a major political exercise ahead of crucial upcoming elections. The party believes a structured communication campaign centred on "development, delivery and decisive leadership" will help strengthen its connect with voters.

The programme will include media briefings, district level outreach drives, interactions with intellectuals, social media campaigns and direct engagement with beneficiaries of government schemes, party leaders said.