Who Is Abhijeet Dipke, Founder Of Online Sensation Cockroach Janta Party

On May 16, Abhijeet Dipke launched the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical digital outfit, following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "parasites" and "cockroaches" remark. Within hours, the CJP took the internet by storm and gained millions of followers across social media platforms. Today, the CJP has over 19 million followers on Instagram, more than any other political party in India. On X, it had more than 200,000 followers before it became inaccessible over a legal demand in India on Thursday.

Dipke's party has attracted support from various politicians, activists, artists and millions of users across social media platforms.

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Who Is Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke, reportedly 30, has studied journalism in Pune for his undergraduate degree.

He is currently reportedly doing his master's in public relations at Boston University.

According to reports, Dipke was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from 2020 to 2023 and volunteered with the party's social media team.

He reportedly worked on meme-based digital campaigning during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, which were won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

What's Cockroach Janta Party

The website of the Cockroach Janta Party describes itself as a "political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm". It calls itself the "voice of the lazy and unemployed".

As per the "eligibility criteria" on the CJP's website, a person needs to be "unemployed, lazy, and chronically online" and should have the "ability to rant professionally" to join the party.

The outfit gained online traction through sharp political satire and commentary using memes. Much of its content centres on youth concerns such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education, packaged through graphics, animation, manifestos and charter-style demands.

The satirical outfit was founded after a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," he said during a hearing on May 15.

The Chief Justice later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees".

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday," he said.