'Cockroach Janta Party' Gets Over 6 Million Instagram Followers

Cockroach Janta Party, a satire website that surfaced just days ago, has over 6.6 million followers on Instagram.

The website's Instagram handle has so far shared around 50 posts including both images and short videos, which the Meta-owned platform calls "reels".

The Instagram and X handles of the website describes itself as "A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth."

The website, whose footnote says it is a work of satire, was created by an individual identified as Abhijeet Dipke. He calls himself "Founding President" of "Cockroach Janta Party".

The website has a form which people can fill to "join" the so-called "party".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formed by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in 2012, has 1.9 million followers on Instagram. The BJP has some 8.7 million followers on the same social media platform, while the Congress has 13.2 million followers.