'Cockroach Janata Party' X Account Blocked In India, Says Founder

The X account of the satirical platform, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has been withheld in India. The founder of the outfit Abhijeet Dipke posted on his personal account on Thursday that the CJP account has been blocked by X in India.

"As expected the Cockroach Janata Party's account has been withheld in India," Dipke wrote on X sharing a screenshot of the "blocked" pop-up.

X said that the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

While the X account of CJP has been withheld, its Instagram account was active with 13.4 million followers till the filing of this report.

The satirical platform that surfaced less than a week ago has taken the internet by storm. It describes itself as "a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth." It declares itself as the "Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed."

The website, whose footnote says it is a work of satire, was created by Abhijeet Dipke, who calls himself "Founding President" of "Cockroach Janta Party".

The website also has a form which people can fill to "join" the so-called "party". The platform says it has already got over 6 lakh registrations.

The CJP has also put out a manifesto that among other things demands a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for chief justices, 50 percent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the house, and a 20-year ban on turncoats.