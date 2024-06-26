'That Time Of The Year': X User Demands Fee From Friend Asking To File ITR, Then This Happens

Mr Raichura's post has accumulated more than 1 million views. (Representative pic)

As the July 31 deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2024-25 approaches, many people turn to their accountant friends for help. Recently, a Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirant took X (formerly Twitter) to openly share his thoughts on how certain people turn to you only during their time of need. Taking to the microblogging site, Manthan Raichura shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and an acquaintance who had not been in touch with him for a good amount of time. The chat between the two started with a simple "Hello" before revealing the "friend's" need of filing his ITR.

"I take no shame in asking for ITR filing fees. It is that time of the year when some unrelated relatives and old disconnected "friends" will call/text for their selfish reason. Why should I feed my time to keep an inexistent relation?" Mr Raichura wrote while sharing the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat.

Take a look below:

I take no shame in asking for ITR filing fees. It is that time of the year when some unrelated relatives and old disconnected "friends" will call/text for their selfish reason. Why should I feed my time to keep an inexistent relation? #ITR#ITRseasonpic.twitter.com/3VotKFzTOz — Manthan Raichura 🇮🇳 (@heymanthan) June 23, 2024

After Mr Raichura's friend sent a message, he quickly responded, curious about the sudden contact after so many days. The friend then replied in Hindi, "Yes, I wanted to file the ITR." Without missing a beat, Mr Raichura then cut straight to the point. "Send details and fees," he responded. "Achaa... fees dena hoga. Kitna? (Oh, I have to pay a fee? How much?)," the other person asked Mr Raichuria.

To this, the X user quoted an amount to be paid as fees. The "friend" hoped to get things done without a cost but when asked to pay a certain amount, they backed out, saying "Rehn de (leave it)", and the conversation ended right there.

This conversation prompted Mr Raichura to share the exchange on social media. His post quickly gained traction, sparking various reactions.

Also Read | NASA Shares Stunning Pic Of Rare "Gigantic Jets" Spotted Over Himalayas

"Bhai i asked my CA friend to file only after you take money. It is his source of earning I can't expect him to do it for free," shared one user. "Same for doctors bro! Why should such people be given free of cost treatment after spending so many years in medical training. Good one. Keep it up," commented another.

"Thank God I don't have a CA friend like you. He's a friend of 24 years and we have met only thrice in last 18 years, yet he just asks my Form 16 and does the honor. I'm blessed I have friends like him," wrote a third user.

"My take on this. Obviously you are entitled to charge for your work, your time, etc. But with that, we have to take care of our relationships too. Agree friend was not in contact much, but you may not know his struggles too. So even the decline should be way proper, respectful," expressed a fourth.

Since being shared, Mr Raichura's post has accumulated more than 1 million views.