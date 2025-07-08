Mumbai Chartered Accountant Dies By Suicide, Leaves 3-Page Note

A 32-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide on Tuesday after allegedly being blackmailed into paying over Rs three crore in the last few months in Mumbai. According to officials, Raj Leela More consumed poison and left a three-page suicide note, blaming two people - who threatened to leak his private video - for his death.

The note mentioned that Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi extorted crores of money from More in the last 18 months by threatening to circulate the video. Officials said that the accused were aware of More's huge investments in the stock market and his high-paying job as a Chartered Accountant. With the threat, they forced More to transfer a huge amount of money from his company's account to their personal accounts.

The two accused even forcibly took a luxury car from him, officials added.

More's mother told the police that her son had been under extreme mental stress over the past few months.

Authorities recovered a three-page suicide note from More's room, out of which one was dedicated to his mother. In the note, he apologised and asked his family to take care of themselves.

On the second page, More wrote to his colleagues.

"Deepa Lakhani, today I have no words to apologise, because I broke your trust. But believe me, this was the last time. I had no intention to break your trust. Whatever fraud I did, I did it myself; no one came to know anything. I did not manipulate the statement (account). Shwetha and Jaiprakash had absolutely no idea about what was happening. Please do not take any action against them," he wrote.

The third page mentioned More blaming Rahul and Saba for his death.

"I, Raj More, am committing suicide today. Rahul Parwani is responsible for my suicide. He manipulated me and blackmailed me for months. He forced me to break my savings and stole money from my company account. Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi are responsible for my death," he wrote.

The police have filed a case of extortion and abetment to suicide against the two people, but no arrest has been made so far.