Jharkhand College Students Forced To Kiss At Gunpoint, Blackmailed for Money

Two college students in Jharkhand's Koderma district were assaulted, forced to kiss at gunpoint and then blackmailed for money with threats of making their videos viral.

The college student Pappu Kumar had gone to the famous Brindaha waterfall with his female classmate on Thursday morning. Two accused, identified as Bablu Yadav and Ajit Yadav, approached them and asked them what they were doing at the spot. When the students said they had come for sightseeing, the accused pulled out a gun and threatened to kill them unless they kissed. They then filmed the act of the students kidding and later demanded money to not make the video viral.

Pappu Kumar, who had Rs 100 on his person, arranged another Rs 635 from friends and relatives to pay the accused through QR scanner of a person identified as Dashrath Kumar. After that, the students were released.

Later, the accused continued to demand another Rs 5,000 from Pappu Kumar.

Police sources told NDTV that it is suspected that the accused also sexually harassed the students at gunpoint.

Based on Pappu Kumar's complaint, police have registered a case and are tracking down the accused using mobile location and transaction details.