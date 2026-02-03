Jharkhand Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Begin, Over 7 Lakh Students Set To Appear

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: The Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 board examinations commenced today across the state, with around 7.47 lakh students set to appear over the next 20 days, until February 23, 2026. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is conducting the Class 10 exams at 1,232 centres and the Class 12 exams at 757 centres. Approximately 4.23 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examination, while over 3.24 lakh students will sit for the Class 12 exam.

JAC Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Dates

The Class 10 board exams began today, February 3, and will continue until February 17, 2026, in the morning shift (9:45 am to 1 pm). The Class 12 examinations will run until February 23, 2026, in the afternoon shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm).

The practical and viva examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from February 24 to March 7, 2026.

Security Measures Taken By Council

"In a bid to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination halls, and invigilators have been prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations," Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra told PTI.

The class 10 exams will conclude with regional language papers on February 17. The class 12 exams will conclude with core language subjects on February 23, the day on which civic body polls will be held in the state.

"We have sought guidelines from the State Election Commission over the clash of the date. Based on the guidelines, we will take further decisions," Mishra said.