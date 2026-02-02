High Court Lawyer, Her CA Son And Daughter, 14, Attempt Suicide. Man Dies

A young chartered accountant is dead, and his mother and teenage sister are in critical condition following an apparent coordinated suicide attempt at their home in the Ashok Nagar district of Ranchi.

The son, Mihir, had recently returned to Ranchi from Kolkata. According to police, he died by suicide after hanging himself at the family's residence.

By the time neighbours and police reached the residence, Mihir had already died.

Police said Mihir's mother, Sneha Akhouri, and his 14-year-old sister also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. Sneha Akhouri is a practising lawyer at the Jharkhand High Court.

Both were immediately rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Ranchi. Doctors have said that their condition remains critical.

According to initial information, Mihir had completed his Chartered Accountancy studies in Kolkata and had recently returned home. Reports suggest that he had also secured a job with a corporate company.

The sudden nature of the incident has raised questions, as there were no immediate indications of distress known to neighbours.

Police And Forensic Teams Begin Probe

After receiving information, the police team reached the spot and began an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also called in to collect evidence from the house. Police have questioned nearby residents and neighbours as part of the investigation.

Police officials said the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known. They added that clarity will emerge only after the mother and daughter regain consciousness and are able to give their statements.

The case is currently being investigated from all possible angles.