High Court Judge And Lawyer In Heated Exchange In Jharkhand. Video Viral

An acrimonious exchange between a Jharkhand High Court judge and a lawyer on Thursday has led to the filing of a criminal contempt case against the lawyer. The proceedings were streamed live when the lawyer, Mahesh Tiwari, and the judge Justice Rajesh Kumar had the heated exchange.

The matter began when a lawyer sought certain relief for his client, a widow, whose electricity line was disconnected over Rs 1.30 lakh in dues.

In response, Justice Kumar said the manner in which the lawyer is seeking relief is not right. He then explained how it should be done as per court ethics.

"What sort of argument is this? Are we doing injustice? If I dismissed your case then injustice has been done? This is the argument?" Justice Kumar said, adding the Bar Council chairman must take note of the lawyer's behaviour and the contemptuous manner in which he argued the case.

This was the moment that another lawyer, Tiwari, who was standing at the rear so far, waded into the argument. He took a few steps forward, raised his hand and pointed at the high court judge.

"I can argue in my own way, not in your way in which you say. Please mind that... Don't try to humiliate any advocate, I am telling you," the lawyer said.

"You can't say the court is doing injustice," the judge shot back.

"Did I say it?" the lawyer said, and asked the judge to check the live video recording, indicating it was another lawyer who used the line of argument that Justice Kumar found contemptuous.

The lawyer continued, "Please see the recording. I only prayed before your lordship... The country is burning with the judiciary. These are my words. Don't try to humiliate any advocate. You know a lot because you are a judge and we are advocates? I will argue in my own way. Don't cross the limit. Please, don't cross the limit. I have already practiced for the last 40 years."

The lawyer walked out after that. Other lawyers were seen in the livestream video trying to defuse the situation. The video has gone viral now.

The high court almost immediately took up a criminal contempt case against the lawyer, Tiwari. The matter will be heard on November 11.