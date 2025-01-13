Jharkhand High Court Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In Civic Body Polls

The Jharkhand High Court has rapped the state government for delaying municipal elections in the state, calling it an act of contempt, while emphasising that polls cannot be indefinitely postponed under the pretext of conducting the triple test process for OBC reservation in the civic bodies.

The court has also issued a notice to the Election Commission of India and scheduled the next hearing for January 16.

The case stems from a petition filed by outgoing Ranchi Municipal Corporation councillor Roshni Khalkho and others.

On January 4 last year, the High Court had ordered the state government to announce municipal election dates within three weeks. It noted that delaying elections beyond the tenure of municipal bodies constitutes a constitutional and local governance breakdown.

Khalkho later filed a contempt petition, citing the government's non-compliance with the court's order.

During a hearing before Justice Anand Sen, the state government contended that the triple test process to determine OBC reservation percentages in municipal bodies was still underway, and elections would be held once it was completed.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with this explanation, stating that postponing elections under the guise of the triple test was improper.

The State Election Commission's advocate informed the court that the Election Commission of India had not yet provided an updated voter list despite repeated requests. The state government's lack of cooperation was also highlighted during the hearing.

Taking a serious view of the situation, the court directed that a notice be issued to the Election Commission.

The terms of all municipal bodies in Jharkhand expired in April 2023. Elections for the new term were due by April 27, 2023, but have yet to take place.

The delay is attributed to the state government's decision to complete the triple test process to finalise OBC reservation percentages before conducting elections.

